Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB) is Franklin Parlapiano Turner & Welch LLC’s 8th Largest Position

Franklin Parlapiano Turner & Welch LLC lowered its stake in shares of Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB – Free Report) by 5.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,917 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,814 shares during the period. Hubbell accounts for 2.7% of Franklin Parlapiano Turner & Welch LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Franklin Parlapiano Turner & Welch LLC’s holdings in Hubbell were worth $9,512,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hubbell during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,276,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new position in Hubbell in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Hubbell in the 4th quarter worth approximately $256,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new position in Hubbell in the 4th quarter worth approximately $18,691,000. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Hubbell by 33.7% in the 4th quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 30,044 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,882,000 after buying an additional 7,581 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.16% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HUBB has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Hubbell in a report on Monday, March 11th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $427.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Hubbell from $351.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Hubbell from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Hubbell from $340.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Hubbell from $370.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $383.57.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO William R. Sperry sold 14,925 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.99, for a total transaction of $5,268,375.75. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 37,848 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,359,965.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO William R. Sperry sold 14,925 shares of Hubbell stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.99, for a total value of $5,268,375.75. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 37,848 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,359,965.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Mark Eugene Mikes sold 397 shares of Hubbell stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $363.45, for a total transaction of $144,289.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,899 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,780,541.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 34,125 shares of company stock worth $12,065,100. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hubbell Stock Performance

Hubbell stock opened at $406.23 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $386.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $335.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.64. The stock has a market cap of $21.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.94. Hubbell Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $221.03 and a fifty-two week high of $429.61.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $3.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.58 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. Hubbell had a net margin of 14.14% and a return on equity of 30.82%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.60 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Hubbell Incorporated will post 16.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hubbell Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th were given a dividend of $1.22 per share. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 28th. Hubbell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.73%.

Hubbell Company Profile

Hubbell Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and utility solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Electrical Solutions and Utility Solutions. The Electrical Solution segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies.

