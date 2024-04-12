Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM) Price Target Raised to C$12.25

Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM – Free Report) (NYSE:HBM) had its price target upped by Bank of America from C$8.50 to C$12.25 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. CIBC lifted their target price on Hudbay Minerals from C$10.00 to C$11.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Stifel Nicolaus set a C$11.25 price target on Hudbay Minerals and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. National Bankshares lifted their price target on Hudbay Minerals from C$8.50 to C$8.75 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Hudbay Minerals from C$9.00 to C$10.50 in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price target on Hudbay Minerals from C$10.50 to C$11.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$10.00.

Get Hudbay Minerals alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Hudbay Minerals

Hudbay Minerals Trading Down 0.6 %

TSE:HBM opened at C$10.65 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.93, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Hudbay Minerals has a fifty-two week low of C$5.46 and a fifty-two week high of C$11.01. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$8.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$7.28. The stock has a market cap of C$3.74 billion, a PE ratio of 35.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.96.

Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM – Get Free Report) (NYSE:HBM) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 23rd. The mining company reported C$0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.15 by C$0.12. Hudbay Minerals had a return on equity of 3.68% and a net margin of 3.93%. The company had revenue of C$819.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$710.46 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Hudbay Minerals will post 0.5546318 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hudbay Minerals Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a 1 dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were given a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 22nd. This represents a yield of 0.13%. Hudbay Minerals’s payout ratio is currently 6.67%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Senior Officer Luis Alfonso Santivanez Silva sold 19,499 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$6.01, for a total value of C$117,188.99. In other news, Senior Officer Mark Zachary Gupta sold 4,915 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$9.45, for a total value of C$46,446.75. Also, Senior Officer Luis Alfonso Santivanez Silva sold 19,499 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$6.01, for a total value of C$117,188.99. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

About Hudbay Minerals

(Get Free Report)

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, focuses on the exploration, development, operation, and optimization of properties in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing gold, silver, and molybdenum; gold concentrates containing zinc; zinc concentrates; molybdenum concentrates; and silver/gold doré.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Hudbay Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hudbay Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.