Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) Upgraded to Buy at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has $16.00 price objective on the bank’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $14.00.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on HBAN. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Huntington Bancshares from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Citigroup raised their target price on Huntington Bancshares from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Raymond James raised their target price on Huntington Bancshares from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 26th. UBS Group raised Huntington Bancshares from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, DA Davidson raised Huntington Bancshares from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $15.50 in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Huntington Bancshares has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $14.97.

Huntington Bancshares Stock Down 0.7 %

HBAN opened at $13.49 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.01. Huntington Bancshares has a 52 week low of $9.13 and a 52 week high of $14.07. The stock has a market cap of $19.56 billion, a PE ratio of 10.88 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 19th. The bank reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.15. Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 12.96% and a net margin of 18.00%. The firm had revenue of $2.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.43 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Huntington Bancshares will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Huntington Bancshares Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 18th were issued a dividend of $0.155 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 15th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.60%. Huntington Bancshares’s payout ratio is 50.00%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Ann B. Crane sold 58,000 shares of Huntington Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.54, for a total transaction of $785,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 192,247 shares in the company, valued at $2,603,024.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Ann B. Crane sold 58,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.54, for a total transaction of $785,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 192,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,603,024.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Helga Houston sold 28,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.17, for a total transaction of $377,979.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 568,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,483,483.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 102,241 shares of company stock worth $1,360,359. Insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Huntington Bancshares

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Huntington Bancshares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC grew its position in Huntington Bancshares by 140.9% in the 4th quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 2,378 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,391 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its position in Huntington Bancshares by 81.6% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 2,831 shares of the bank’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,272 shares during the period. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Huntington Bancshares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 80.72% of the company’s stock.

Huntington Bancshares Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company offers financial products and services to consumer and business customers, including deposits, lending, payments, mortgage banking, dealer financing, investment management, trust, brokerage, insurance, and other financial products and services.

Featured Stories

