IAMGOLD (TSE:IMG) Receives Sector Perform Spec Overwgt Rating from National Bank Financial

National Bank Financial reiterated their sector perform spec overwgt rating on shares of IAMGOLD (TSE:IMG – Free Report) (NYSE:IAG) in a research report released on Monday.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on IMG. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on IAMGOLD from C$3.50 to C$3.25 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on IAMGOLD from C$3.50 to C$3.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Bank of America upped their price target on IAMGOLD from C$4.40 to C$6.20 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, National Bankshares upped their price target on IAMGOLD from C$4.00 to C$4.50 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of C$4.31.

Get IAMGOLD alerts:

View Our Latest Report on IMG

IAMGOLD Price Performance

Shares of IMG opened at C$5.14 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.05, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.20. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$4.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$3.51. IAMGOLD has a 52-week low of C$2.71 and a 52-week high of C$5.25. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.55 billion, a PE ratio of 21.42, a P/E/G ratio of -0.28 and a beta of 1.44.

IAMGOLD (TSE:IMG – Get Free Report) (NYSE:IAG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The mining company reported C$0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.02 by C$0.06. IAMGOLD had a return on equity of 4.36% and a net margin of 9.55%. The business had revenue of C$405.19 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that IAMGOLD will post 0.0746963 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IAMGOLD Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

IAMGOLD Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an intermediate gold producer and developer in Canada and Burkina Faso. It owns 100% interest in the Westwood project that covers an area of 1,925 hectare and located in Quebec; a 60% interest in the Côté gold project, which covers an area of 596 square kilometer located in Ontario, Canada; and a 90% interests in the Essakane project that covers an area of 274,000 square kilometer situated in Burkina Faso.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for IAMGOLD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IAMGOLD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.