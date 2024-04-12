IDEX (NYSE:IEX) Price Target Raised to $277.00 at Citigroup

IDEX (NYSE:IEX – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Citigroup from $254.00 to $277.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on IEX. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating and set a $255.00 price target on shares of IDEX in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of IDEX from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $215.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $238.00.

NYSE IEX opened at $236.25 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $235.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $215.12. IDEX has a 12 month low of $183.76 and a 12 month high of $246.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 2.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.13, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.97.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.05. IDEX had a net margin of 18.21% and a return on equity of 18.56%. The company had revenue of $788.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $767.96 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.01 earnings per share. IDEX’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that IDEX will post 8.35 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of IDEX by 0.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,802,857 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,687,772,000 after buying an additional 53,138 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of IDEX by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,409,706 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,608,722,000 after buying an additional 833,772 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of IDEX by 3.9% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,106,765 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $595,660,000 after buying an additional 117,605 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in IDEX by 2.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,993,760 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $644,437,000 after purchasing an additional 64,316 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its stake in IDEX by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 2,190,741 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $475,632,000 after purchasing an additional 84,502 shares during the last quarter. 97.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides applied solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, valves, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

