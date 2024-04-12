Illumina’s (ILMN) “Outperform” Rating Reiterated at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada restated their outperform rating on shares of Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Free Report) in a research note published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a $253.00 price target on the life sciences company’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Citigroup upgraded Illumina from a sell rating to a neutral rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Monday, December 11th. OTR Global reaffirmed a mixed rating on shares of Illumina in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Stephens reissued an overweight rating and issued a $170.00 target price on shares of Illumina in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. HSBC downgraded Illumina from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Scotiabank raised Illumina from a sector perform rating to a sector outperform rating and set a $185.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, December 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $167.70.

ILMN stock opened at $130.70 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.81 billion, a PE ratio of -17.81 and a beta of 1.19. Illumina has a twelve month low of $89.00 and a twelve month high of $232.88. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $136.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $128.50.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The life sciences company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. Illumina had a positive return on equity of 2.20% and a negative net margin of 25.78%. Illumina’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.14 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Illumina will post 0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Illumina news, CEO Jacob Thaysen bought 7,330 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $135.29 per share, with a total value of $991,675.70. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,861 shares in the company, valued at $2,010,544.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ILMN. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Illumina by 312.5% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,013 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $702,000 after buying an additional 1,525 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Illumina by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 237,118 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $82,853,000 after buying an additional 7,114 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Illumina by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 826 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $288,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Illumina by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 803 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Illumina by 10.2% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 48,943 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $17,108,000 after purchasing an additional 4,548 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.42% of the company’s stock.

Illumina, Inc offers sequencing- and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis in the United States, Singapore, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through Core Illumina and GRAIL segments. The company offers sequencing and array-based instruments and consumables, which include reagents, flow cells, and library preparation; whole-genome sequencing kits, which sequence entire genomes of various size and complexity; and targeted resequencing kits, which sequence exomes, specific genes, and RNA or other genomic regions of interest.

