Impax Asset Management Group plc Has $264,000 Stake in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL)

Impax Asset Management Group plc decreased its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Free Report) by 64.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,115 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,987 shares during the quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc’s holdings in Charles River Laboratories International were worth $264,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CRL. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 105.7% during the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 144 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Operose Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International during the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 174 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 74.7% during the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 262 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.91% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Charles River Laboratories International news, VP William D. Barbo sold 4,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.50, for a total transaction of $1,006,425.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 22,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,685,431.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Victoria L. Creamer sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.70, for a total value of $1,268,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,550 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,437,635. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP William D. Barbo sold 4,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.50, for a total value of $1,006,425.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 22,879 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,685,431.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 14,932 shares of company stock valued at $3,693,663. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on CRL shares. Argus lifted their target price on Charles River Laboratories International from $240.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Charles River Laboratories International from $252.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Charles River Laboratories International from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Charles River Laboratories International from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, TheStreet raised Charles River Laboratories International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $253.23.

Charles River Laboratories International Stock Performance

Shares of CRL opened at $246.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.52. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $252.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $219.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.40. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $161.65 and a 52 week high of $275.00.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The medical research company reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.39 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $991.25 million. Charles River Laboratories International had a return on equity of 16.53% and a net margin of 11.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.98 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 11.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Charles River Laboratories International Profile

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions (Manufacturing).

