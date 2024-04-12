Impax Asset Management Group plc Has $360,000 Stock Position in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Impax Asset Management Group plc lowered its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Free Report) by 10.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,313 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,470 shares during the quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $360,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Keener Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in Huntington Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at about $368,000. Tobam boosted its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 80.3% in the 4th quarter. Tobam now owns 9,998 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 4,452 shares during the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 51,423 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $654,000 after purchasing an additional 1,598 shares during the last quarter. First Merchants Corp boosted its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 90.1% in the 4th quarter. First Merchants Corp now owns 94,895 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,207,000 after purchasing an additional 44,987 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 22.8% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 388,079 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,936,000 after purchasing an additional 71,937 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.72% of the company’s stock.

Huntington Bancshares Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of Huntington Bancshares stock opened at $13.49 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $13.17 and a 200-day moving average of $12.01. The stock has a market cap of $19.56 billion, a PE ratio of 10.88, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.11. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 52-week low of $9.13 and a 52-week high of $14.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87.

Huntington Bancshares Announces Dividend

Huntington Bancshares ( NASDAQ:HBAN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 19th. The bank reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $2.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 18.00% and a return on equity of 12.96%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.43 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 18th were given a $0.155 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 15th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.60%. Huntington Bancshares’s payout ratio is presently 50.00%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HBAN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research note on Monday, April 1st. DA Davidson raised shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $14.00 to $15.50 in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.97.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Helga Houston sold 28,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.17, for a total transaction of $377,979.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 568,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,483,483.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, VP Julie C. Tutkovics sold 15,541 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.68, for a total transaction of $197,059.88. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 303,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,847,809.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Helga Houston sold 28,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.17, for a total transaction of $377,979.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 568,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,483,483.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 102,241 shares of company stock valued at $1,360,359. 0.89% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Huntington Bancshares Profile



Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company offers financial products and services to consumer and business customers, including deposits, lending, payments, mortgage banking, dealer financing, investment management, trust, brokerage, insurance, and other financial products and services.

