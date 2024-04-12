Impax Asset Management Group plc Has $796,000 Stock Position in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR)

Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its holdings in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR – Free Report) by 57.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,540 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,398 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc’s holdings in Whirlpool were worth $796,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Whirlpool by 160.0% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. Park Place Capital Corp bought a new position in Whirlpool in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Whirlpool by 716.7% in the first quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Whirlpool in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA increased its position in Whirlpool by 190.7% during the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 282 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. 90.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of WHR opened at $111.34 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $110.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $114.77. The stock has a market cap of $6.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.78 and a beta of 1.48. Whirlpool Co. has a 12 month low of $98.40 and a 12 month high of $160.62.

Whirlpool ( NYSE:WHR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $3.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.53 by $0.32. Whirlpool had a return on equity of 38.67% and a net margin of 2.47%. The business had revenue of $5.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.89 EPS. Whirlpool’s revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Whirlpool Co. will post 13.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st were given a dividend of $1.75 per share. This represents a $7.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. Whirlpool’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 80.37%.

WHR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Whirlpool from $120.00 to $111.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Whirlpool from $92.00 to $85.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Loop Capital started coverage on Whirlpool in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com upgraded Whirlpool from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Whirlpool from a “d+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $114.60.

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products and services in the North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances, and commercial laundry products and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.

