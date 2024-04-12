Impax Asset Management Group plc Invests $683,000 in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC)

Impax Asset Management Group plc bought a new stake in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 36,342 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $683,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VFC. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in V.F. by 1.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 41,239,841 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $728,708,000 after acquiring an additional 475,239 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of V.F. by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 23,758,761 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $419,817,000 after purchasing an additional 257,992 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of V.F. by 0.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,079,811 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,028,018,000 after purchasing an additional 161,526 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of V.F. by 97,005.8% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,843,788 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $437,447,000 after buying an additional 15,827,472 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guinness Asset Management LTD boosted its stake in shares of V.F. by 2.8% in the third quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 7,670,947 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $135,306,000 after buying an additional 207,783 shares during the period. 86.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at V.F.

In related news, insider Bracken Darrell bought 65,360 shares of V.F. stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.38 per share, for a total transaction of $1,005,236.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 144,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,219,041.78. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Juliana L. Chugg bought 11,301 shares of V.F. stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.55 per share, for a total transaction of $198,332.55. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 26,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $461,582.55. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Bracken Darrell bought 65,360 shares of V.F. stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.38 per share, for a total transaction of $1,005,236.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 144,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,219,041.78. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

V.F. Price Performance

NYSE:VFC opened at $13.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.23. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $15.39 and its 200-day moving average is $16.50. V.F. Co. has a 1-year low of $12.85 and a 1-year high of $23.58.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The textile maker reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $2.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.24 billion. V.F. had a positive return on equity of 19.03% and a negative net margin of 7.07%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.12 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that V.F. Co. will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

V.F. Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Investors of record on Monday, March 11th were issued a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 8th. V.F.’s payout ratio is presently -18.27%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently issued reports on VFC shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered V.F. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $14.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on V.F. from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on V.F. from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Williams Trading reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of V.F. in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of V.F. in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, V.F. currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.23.

V.F. Company Profile

V.F. Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work.

