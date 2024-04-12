Impax Asset Management Group plc Purchases New Shares in Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM)

Impax Asset Management Group plc purchased a new stake in Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 13,892 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $572,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IRDM. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Iridium Communications in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of Iridium Communications during the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Iridium Communications during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of Iridium Communications by 83.2% during the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,006 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 457 shares during the period. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Iridium Communications by 78.7% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 990 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 436 shares during the period. 84.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on IRDM shares. Raymond James cut their target price on Iridium Communications from $53.00 to $48.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 16th. TheStreet raised Iridium Communications from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. BWS Financial cut Iridium Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, February 16th. Barclays lowered their price target on Iridium Communications from $45.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, William Blair cut Iridium Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.80.

Iridium Communications Price Performance

Shares of IRDM opened at $25.70 on Friday. Iridium Communications Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.74 and a 12-month high of $68.34. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The stock has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a PE ratio of 197.69 and a beta of 0.85.

Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The technology company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $194.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $192.13 million. Iridium Communications had a return on equity of 1.58% and a net margin of 1.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.01) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Iridium Communications Inc. will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Iridium Communications Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. Iridium Communications’s payout ratio is 400.00%.

Iridium Communications Company Profile

Iridium Communications Inc provides mobile voice and data communications services and products to businesses, the United States and international governments, non-governmental organizations, and consumers worldwide. The company offers postpaid mobile voice and data satellite communications; prepaid mobile voice satellite communications; push-to-talk; broadband data; and Internet of Things (IoT) services.

