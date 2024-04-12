Impax Asset Management Group plc Raises Holdings in GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO)

Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its stake in GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO – Free Report) by 64.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,295 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,828 shares during the quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc’s holdings in GXO Logistics were worth $752,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of GXO Logistics by 217.2% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 425 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in GXO Logistics in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in GXO Logistics during the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in GXO Logistics by 58.2% during the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in GXO Logistics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. 90.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on GXO Logistics from $67.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of GXO Logistics from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of GXO Logistics from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. BNP Paribas raised shares of GXO Logistics from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of GXO Logistics from $66.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $69.17.

Insider Activity at GXO Logistics

In related news, Director Gena L. Ashe sold 4,737 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $236,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,042,550. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

GXO Logistics Stock Up 2.3 %

GXO stock opened at $51.56 on Friday. GXO Logistics, Inc. has a one year low of $48.12 and a one year high of $67.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $52.23 and its 200 day moving average is $55.07. The firm has a market cap of $6.15 billion, a PE ratio of 26.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.64.

GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.55 billion. GXO Logistics had a return on equity of 10.94% and a net margin of 2.34%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.83 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that GXO Logistics, Inc. will post 2.79 EPS for the current year.

About GXO Logistics

GXO Logistics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company provides warehousing and distribution, order fulfilment, e-commerce, reverse logistics, and other supply chain services. As of December 31, 2023, it operated in approximately 974 facilities. The company serves various customers in the e-commerce, omnichannel retail, technology and consumer electronics, food and beverage, industrial and manufacturing, consumer packaged goods, and others.

