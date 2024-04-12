Impax Asset Management Group plc Sells 191 Shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)

Impax Asset Management Group plc lessened its position in shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Free Report) by 6.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,969 shares of the online travel company’s stock after selling 191 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc’s holdings in Expedia Group were worth $451,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in EXPE. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of Expedia Group during the second quarter worth approximately $12,058,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Expedia Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $118,582,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 187.1% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,921,028 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $375,888,000 after acquiring an additional 1,251,933 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 4.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,147,624 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $3,159,605,000 after acquiring an additional 741,856 shares during the period. Finally, Woodline Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Expedia Group during the second quarter worth approximately $57,322,000. Institutional investors own 90.76% of the company’s stock.

Expedia Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ EXPE opened at $133.22 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $136.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $131.56. The stock has a market cap of $18.16 billion, a PE ratio of 24.76, a PEG ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.86. Expedia Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $87.94 and a fifty-two week high of $160.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Expedia Group ( NASDAQ:EXPE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The online travel company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.10. Expedia Group had a net margin of 6.21% and a return on equity of 35.79%. The company had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.88 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Expedia Group, Inc. will post 9.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $175.00 price target on shares of Expedia Group in a research report on Monday, February 5th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Expedia Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $181.00 price target for the company. Bank of America downgraded shares of Expedia Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $156.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 27th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.12.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 5,119 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.21, for a total value of $702,377.99. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,492,844.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Dara Khosrowshahi sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.04, for a total value of $1,500,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 216,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,486,810.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 5,119 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.21, for a total transaction of $702,377.99. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,492,844.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Expedia Group

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through B2C, B2B, and trivago segments. Its B2C segment includes Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand offers various travel products and services; Hotels.com for lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, Wotif Group, ebookers, CheapTickets, Hotwire.com and CarRentals.com.

