Impax Asset Management Group plc Sells 413 Shares of Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS)

Impax Asset Management Group plc trimmed its stake in shares of Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS – Free Report) by 9.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,945 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 413 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc’s holdings in Exact Sciences were worth $292,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Exact Sciences by 172.0% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 328,317 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $22,398,000 after acquiring an additional 207,623 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of Exact Sciences by 1.6% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 18,858 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,310,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Exact Sciences by 11.8% during the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 3,961,514 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $270,254,000 after acquiring an additional 418,770 shares during the period. New York Life Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Exact Sciences by 103.6% during the third quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 20,092 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,371,000 after acquiring an additional 10,223 shares during the period. Finally, Aviva PLC raised its holdings in shares of Exact Sciences by 383.0% during the third quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 107,054 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $7,303,000 after acquiring an additional 84,888 shares during the period. 88.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Exact Sciences alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

EXAS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Exact Sciences in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. TheStreet lowered shares of Exact Sciences from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Exact Sciences in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of Exact Sciences from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Exact Sciences in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.44.

Exact Sciences Price Performance

EXAS stock opened at $72.95 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.17. Exact Sciences Co. has a 1 year low of $56.05 and a 1 year high of $100.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The medical research company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.26. Exact Sciences had a negative net margin of 8.17% and a negative return on equity of 6.60%. The firm had revenue of $646.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $638.83 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.72) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Exact Sciences Co. will post -0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Exact Sciences

In other Exact Sciences news, General Counsel James Herriott sold 421 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.43, for a total value of $25,862.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 6,494 shares in the company, valued at approximately $398,926.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Jeffrey Thomas Elliott sold 1,888 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.43, for a total value of $115,979.84. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 2,084 shares in the company, valued at $128,020.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, General Counsel James Herriott sold 421 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.43, for a total transaction of $25,862.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 6,494 shares in the company, valued at approximately $398,926.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 69,113 shares of company stock worth $4,165,273. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Exact Sciences Profile

(Free Report)

Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect DNA and hemoglobin biomarkers associated with colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX Breast Recurrence Score Test; Oncotype DX Breast DCIS Score Test; Oncotype DX Colon Recurrence Score Test; OncoExTra Test for tumor profiling for patients with advanced, metastatic, refractory, relapsed, or recurrent cancer; and Covid-19 testing services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Exact Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exact Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.