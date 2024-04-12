Impax Asset Management Group plc Trims Holdings in Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Impax Asset Management Group plc decreased its position in shares of Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Free Report) by 24.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,376 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,428 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc’s holdings in Block were worth $803,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in shares of Block during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its position in Block by 72.3% in the 4th quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 610 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Block by 38.7% during the fourth quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 616 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Block by 89.6% during the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 635 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Front Row Advisors LLC increased its stake in Block by 67,500.0% in the 3rd quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 676 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 675 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.44% of the company’s stock.

Block Stock Performance

Shares of SQ stock opened at $80.00 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $76.05 and a 200 day moving average of $64.84. Block, Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.85 and a 1 year high of $87.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 461.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 2.55.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Block ( NYSE:SQ Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The technology company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. Block had a return on equity of 0.63% and a net margin of 0.04%. The firm had revenue of $5.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.69 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Block, Inc. will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Block news, insider Brian Grassadonia sold 4,514 shares of Block stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.41, for a total transaction of $353,942.74. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 477,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,424,308.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Block news, insider Brian Grassadonia sold 4,514 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.41, for a total transaction of $353,942.74. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 477,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,424,308.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 4,170 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.84, for a total value of $328,762.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 193,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,231,257.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 363,801 shares of company stock valued at $27,284,175. 10.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on SQ shares. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Block from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Block from $77.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on Block from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Evercore ISI reiterated an “in-line” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Block in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on Block from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.41.

Block Company Profile

(Free Report)

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

