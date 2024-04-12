Imperial Oil Limited (TSE:IMO) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Imperial Oil Limited (TSE:IMO – Get Free Report) (NYSEMKT:IMO) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$91.92.

A number of research firms recently commented on IMO. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Imperial Oil from C$95.00 to C$115.00 in a report on Thursday, March 28th. ATB Capital increased their price objective on Imperial Oil from C$85.00 to C$90.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. TD Securities cut Imperial Oil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the company from C$87.00 to C$88.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. National Bankshares raised their target price on Imperial Oil from C$89.00 to C$90.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Desjardins lifted their price target on shares of Imperial Oil from C$86.00 to C$88.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd.

Shares of TSE IMO opened at C$97.43 on Friday. Imperial Oil has a twelve month low of C$60.19 and a twelve month high of C$101.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.49. The company has a market capitalization of C$52.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.48, a PEG ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$87.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$81.44.

Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO – Get Free Report) (NYSEMKT:IMO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The company reported C$2.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.08 by C$0.39. Imperial Oil had a net margin of 9.64% and a return on equity of 21.91%. The company had revenue of C$13.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$16.57 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Imperial Oil will post 8.3296888 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, April 1st were issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%. This is a boost from Imperial Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st. Imperial Oil’s payout ratio is currently 28.27%.

Imperial Oil Limited engages in exploration, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical segments. The Upstream segment explores and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic crude oil, and bitumen. The Downstream segment transports and refines crude oil, blends refined products, and distributes and markets of refined products.

