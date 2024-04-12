Imperial Oil Limited (TSE:IMO) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Imperial Oil Limited (TSE:IMO – Get Free Report) (NYSEMKT:IMO) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$91.92.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on IMO. CIBC increased their price objective on Imperial Oil from C$85.00 to C$90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. TD Securities cut Imperial Oil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the company from C$87.00 to C$88.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Imperial Oil from C$85.00 to C$100.00 in a research report on Tuesday. ATB Capital increased their price objective on Imperial Oil from C$85.00 to C$90.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Imperial Oil from C$97.00 to C$94.00 in a research report on Monday, February 12th.

TSE:IMO opened at C$97.43 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$87.77 and its 200 day moving average price is C$81.44. Imperial Oil has a 52 week low of C$60.19 and a 52 week high of C$101.63. The company has a market capitalization of C$52.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.49, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.26.

Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO – Get Free Report) (NYSEMKT:IMO) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The company reported C$2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.08 by C$0.39. The firm had revenue of C$13.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$16.57 billion. Imperial Oil had a return on equity of 21.91% and a net margin of 9.64%. On average, research analysts forecast that Imperial Oil will post 8.3296888 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, April 1st were issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%. This is a boost from Imperial Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st. Imperial Oil’s payout ratio is currently 28.27%.

Imperial Oil Limited engages in exploration, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical segments. The Upstream segment explores and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic crude oil, and bitumen. The Downstream segment transports and refines crude oil, blends refined products, and distributes and markets of refined products.

