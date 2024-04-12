Indie Asset Partners LLC Buys Shares of 1,423 Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Indie Asset Partners LLC bought a new stake in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,423 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SPG. Capital Square LLC acquired a new stake in Simon Property Group in the fourth quarter valued at $263,000. Capasso Planning Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Simon Property Group in the fourth quarter valued at $204,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Simon Property Group by 66.3% in the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,034 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $861,000 after acquiring an additional 2,406 shares during the last quarter. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group during the 4th quarter worth about $74,000. Finally, Dearborn Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group during the 4th quarter worth about $229,000. Institutional investors own 93.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Simon Property Group stock opened at $146.81 on Friday. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $100.17 and a 12-month high of $157.82. The company has a market cap of $47.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.03, a PEG ratio of 7.64 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.54. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $149.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $134.10.

Simon Property Group ( NYSE:SPG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.34 by ($1.05). Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 70.97% and a net margin of 42.30%. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.15 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 12.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Simon Property Group declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, February 8th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the real estate investment trust to purchase up to 4.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th were given a dividend of $1.95 per share. This is a boost from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.90. This represents a $7.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.31%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 7th. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 111.75%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $144.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Simon Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $139.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $148.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $143.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $140.22.

Simon Property Group Company Profile

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

