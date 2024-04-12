Indie Asset Partners LLC Has $2.36 Million Holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE)

Indie Asset Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE – Free Report) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 20,156 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 134 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Energy ETF makes up 2.1% of Indie Asset Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Indie Asset Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF were worth $2,364,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Angeles Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Energy ETF by 559.4% in the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the period. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC bought a new position in Vanguard Energy ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000.

Vanguard Energy ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VDE opened at $135.96 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.90 and a beta of 1.39. The business has a 50-day moving average of $124.80 and a 200 day moving average of $121.14. Vanguard Energy ETF has a fifty-two week low of $105.51 and a fifty-two week high of $137.17.

Vanguard Energy ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

