Indie Asset Partners LLC Has $565,000 Stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Indie Asset Partners LLC decreased its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 11.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,955 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 375 shares during the quarter. SPDR Gold Shares accounts for approximately 0.5% of Indie Asset Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Indie Asset Partners LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $565,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GLD. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC raised its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 350.0% during the third quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 180 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC raised its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 232.7% during the fourth quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 163 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.19% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Up 0.9 %

SPDR Gold Shares stock opened at $221.84 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $197.75 and a 200-day moving average of $188.90. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1 year low of $168.30 and a 1 year high of $221.84.

SPDR Gold Shares Company Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

