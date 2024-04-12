Indie Asset Partners LLC Invests $366,000 in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Indie Asset Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 1,473 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock, valued at approximately $366,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tesla during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Wyrmwood Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tesla in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Halpern Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Tesla by 1,111.1% in the 3rd quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 109 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tesla in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, MayTech Global Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tesla in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 66.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TSLA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Tesla from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Tesla from $130.00 to $115.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Tesla from $196.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $195.00 price target (down previously from $270.00) on shares of Tesla in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Tesla from $190.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $198.81.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tesla

In other Tesla news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 93,706 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.73, for a total value of $18,247,369.38. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,920,950. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Tesla news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 93,706 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.73, for a total value of $18,247,369.38. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,920,950. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.17, for a total value of $2,143,785.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 31,230 shares in the company, valued at $6,376,229.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 209,098 shares of company stock valued at $38,802,534 in the last ninety days. 25.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Tesla Stock Down 1.4 %

TSLA opened at $172.18 on Friday. Tesla, Inc. has a 1-year low of $152.37 and a 1-year high of $299.29. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $182.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $215.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market cap of $548.36 billion, a PE ratio of 40.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 2.39.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.03). Tesla had a net margin of 15.50% and a return on equity of 16.62%. The business had revenue of $25.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

