InMode (NASDAQ:INMD) Stock Price Up 2.2%

InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD – Get Free Report) shares were up 2.2% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $18.95 and last traded at $18.83. Approximately 1,678,859 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 6% from the average daily volume of 1,589,210 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.43.

A number of research analysts have commented on INMD shares. UBS Group increased their price objective on InMode from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Barclays increased their price target on InMode from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of InMode in a research note on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.00.

The firm has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.03 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a 50 day moving average of $21.85 and a 200 day moving average of $22.55.

InMode (NASDAQ:INMD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The healthcare company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $126.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.77 million. InMode had a return on equity of 29.80% and a net margin of 40.22%. The firm’s revenue was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.69 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that InMode Ltd. will post 2.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in InMode during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in InMode during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in InMode during the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in InMode during the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new position in InMode during the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Institutional investors own 68.04% of the company’s stock.

InMode Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally invasive aesthetic medical products based on its proprietary radiofrequency assisted lipolysis and deep subdermal fractional radiofrequency technologies in the United States and internationally. The company offers minimally invasive aesthetic medical products for various procedures, such as liposuction with simultaneous skin tightening, body and face contouring, and ablative skin rejuvenation treatments, as well as for use in women's health conditions and procedures.

