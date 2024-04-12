Inozyme Pharma (NASDAQ:INZY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Wedbush

Wedbush reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Inozyme Pharma (NASDAQ:INZY – Free Report) in a report issued on Monday, RTT News reports. The firm currently has a $15.00 price target on the stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Inozyme Pharma in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th.

Inozyme Pharma Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:INZY opened at $5.22 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 13.36 and a quick ratio of 13.36. Inozyme Pharma has a 12 month low of $2.69 and a 12 month high of $7.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $322.45 million, a PE ratio of -3.76 and a beta of 1.37. The business has a 50-day moving average of $6.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.63.

Inozyme Pharma (NASDAQ:INZY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 12th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by ($0.04). As a group, research analysts forecast that Inozyme Pharma will post -1.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Inozyme Pharma news, CEO Douglas A. Treco sold 7,523 shares of Inozyme Pharma stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.94, for a total transaction of $52,209.62. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 20,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $143,415.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 11.88% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Inozyme Pharma

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. increased its position in shares of Inozyme Pharma by 30.3% during the 3rd quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 5,537,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,258,000 after purchasing an additional 1,287,500 shares during the period. Pivotal bioVenture Partners Investment Advisor LLC increased its position in shares of Inozyme Pharma by 22.8% during the 3rd quarter. Pivotal bioVenture Partners Investment Advisor LLC now owns 4,494,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,878,000 after purchasing an additional 833,333 shares during the period. Rock Springs Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Inozyme Pharma by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 3,681,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,461,000 after purchasing an additional 253,090 shares during the period. Eventide Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Inozyme Pharma by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 3,179,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,546,000 after purchasing an additional 54,837 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Inozyme Pharma by 229.2% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,465,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,354,000 after purchasing an additional 1,716,398 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.30% of the company’s stock.

Inozyme Pharma Company Profile

Inozyme Pharma, Inc, a clinical-stage rare disease biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel therapeutics for the treatment of vasculature, soft tissue, and skeleton diseases. The company's lead product candidate is INZ-701, a soluble, recombinant, genetically engineered, and fusion protein for the treatment of ENPP1 and ABCC6 deficiencies, as well as patients with end-stage kidney disease receiving hemodialysis.

