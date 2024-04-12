Insider Buying: Ridley Co. Limited (ASX:RIC) Insider Acquires 12,345 Shares of Stock

Ridley Co. Limited (ASX:RIC – Get Free Report) insider Melanie Laing purchased 12,345 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$2.43 ($1.61) per share, with a total value of A$29,961.32 ($19,841.93).

Ridley Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.27.

Get Ridley alerts:

Ridley Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a Interim dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 23rd will be given a $0.044 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.72%. This is a boost from Ridley’s previous Interim dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 2nd. Ridley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.23%.

Ridley Company Profile

Ridley Corporation Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides animal nutrition solutions in Australia. It operates through two segments, Packaged Feeds and Ingredients, and Bulk Stockfeeds. The company provides feeds for horses, chicken and poultry dairy cattle, beef cattle, sheep, goats, alpacas, llamas, kangaroos and wallabies, guinea pigs, rats, and mice; monogastric and ruminant commercial feeds; aquafeed for salmon, prawns, barramundi, yellowtail kingfish, and trout, as well as mulloway, silver perch, and other native species; and rendered poultry, red meat, and fish products.

Featured Stories

