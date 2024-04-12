Insider Buying: Steppe Cement Ltd. (LON:STCM) Insider Purchases 75,000 Shares of Stock

Steppe Cement Ltd. (LON:STCM – Get Free Report) insider Javier del Ser Perez purchased 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 18 ($0.23) per share, with a total value of £13,500 ($17,086.44).
Steppe Cement Stock Performance
Shares of STCM opened at GBX 19 ($0.24) on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of £41.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 633.33 and a beta of 0.59. Steppe Cement Ltd. has a 12 month low of GBX 15.78 ($0.20) and a 12 month high of GBX 45.90 ($0.58). The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 21 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 23.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.01.
Steppe Cement Company Profile
