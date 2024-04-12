Insider Buying: Steppe Cement Ltd. (LON:STCM) Insider Purchases 75,000 Shares of Stock

Steppe Cement Ltd. (LON:STCM – Get Free Report) insider Javier del Ser Perez purchased 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 18 ($0.23) per share, with a total value of £13,500 ($17,086.44).

Steppe Cement Stock Performance

Shares of STCM opened at GBX 19 ($0.24) on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of £41.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 633.33 and a beta of 0.59. Steppe Cement Ltd. has a 12 month low of GBX 15.78 ($0.20) and a 12 month high of GBX 45.90 ($0.58). The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 21 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 23.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.01.

Get Steppe Cement alerts:

Steppe Cement Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

See Also

Steppe Cement Ltd., an investment holding company, engages in the production and sale of cement and clinkers in Kazakhstan. It also provides consultancy services; and transmission and distribution of electricity. The company was incorporated in 2004 and is based in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.

Receive News & Ratings for Steppe Cement Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Steppe Cement and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.