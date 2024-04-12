Insider Selling: Cimpress plc (NASDAQ:CMPR) CEO Sells 4,433 Shares of Stock

Cimpress plc (NASDAQ:CMPR – Get Free Report) CEO Florian Baumgartner sold 4,433 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.88, for a total value of $433,902.04. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 29,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,873,756.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Florian Baumgartner also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, April 1st, Florian Baumgartner sold 5,683 shares of Cimpress stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.97, for a total transaction of $511,299.51.
- On Thursday, March 21st, Florian Baumgartner sold 5,683 shares of Cimpress stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.81, for a total transaction of $527,439.23.
Cimpress Stock Performance
Shares of CMPR stock opened at $95.36 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.97. Cimpress plc has a 52-week low of $42.78 and a 52-week high of $100.01. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $91.08 and a 200-day moving average of $78.20.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several brokerages recently commented on CMPR. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Cimpress from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Barrington Research boosted their price target on Cimpress from $100.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cimpress
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Cimpress in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,685,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in Cimpress by 11.2% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,311,755 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $57,481,000 after buying an additional 131,763 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Cimpress by 42.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 320,773 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $22,457,000 after purchasing an additional 96,119 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cimpress by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 638,249 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,963,000 after purchasing an additional 89,943 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Cimpress by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,720,504 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $137,726,000 after purchasing an additional 89,931 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.64% of the company’s stock.
Cimpress Company Profile
Cimpress plc provides various mass customization of printing and related products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Vista, PrintBrothers, The Print Group, National Pen, and All Other Businesses. It offers printed and digital marketing products; internet-based canvas-print wall décor, business signage, and other printed products; business cards; and marketing materials, such as flyers and postcards, digital and marketing services, writing instruments, decorated apparel, promotional products and gifts, packaging, design services, textiles, and magazines and catalogs.
