Insider Selling: Cimpress plc (NASDAQ:CMPR) CEO Sells 4,433 Shares of Stock

Cimpress plc (NASDAQ:CMPR – Get Free Report) CEO Florian Baumgartner sold 4,433 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.88, for a total value of $433,902.04. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 29,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,873,756.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Florian Baumgartner also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 1st, Florian Baumgartner sold 5,683 shares of Cimpress stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.97, for a total transaction of $511,299.51.

On Thursday, March 21st, Florian Baumgartner sold 5,683 shares of Cimpress stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.81, for a total transaction of $527,439.23.

Cimpress Stock Performance

Shares of CMPR stock opened at $95.36 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.97. Cimpress plc has a 52-week low of $42.78 and a 52-week high of $100.01. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $91.08 and a 200-day moving average of $78.20.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Cimpress ( NASDAQ:CMPR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The business services provider reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.90. Cimpress had a negative return on equity of 10.76% and a net margin of 1.31%. The business had revenue of $921.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $901.13 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cimpress plc will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on CMPR. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Cimpress from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Barrington Research boosted their price target on Cimpress from $100.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cimpress

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Cimpress in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,685,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in Cimpress by 11.2% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,311,755 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $57,481,000 after buying an additional 131,763 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Cimpress by 42.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 320,773 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $22,457,000 after purchasing an additional 96,119 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cimpress by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 638,249 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,963,000 after purchasing an additional 89,943 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Cimpress by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,720,504 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $137,726,000 after purchasing an additional 89,931 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.64% of the company’s stock.

Cimpress Company Profile

Cimpress plc provides various mass customization of printing and related products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Vista, PrintBrothers, The Print Group, National Pen, and All Other Businesses. It offers printed and digital marketing products; internet-based canvas-print wall décor, business signage, and other printed products; business cards; and marketing materials, such as flyers and postcards, digital and marketing services, writing instruments, decorated apparel, promotional products and gifts, packaging, design services, textiles, and magazines and catalogs.

Featured Articles

