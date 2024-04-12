Insider Selling: Paramount Resources Ltd. (TSE:POU) Director Sells 6,666 Shares of Stock

Paramount Resources Ltd. (TSE:POU – Get Free Report) Director James Geral Bell sold 6,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$29.03, for a total transaction of C$193,513.98.

Paramount Resources Trading Up 1.9 %

TSE:POU opened at C$30.11 on Friday. Paramount Resources Ltd. has a one year low of C$24.59 and a one year high of C$33.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$27.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$28.01. The firm has a market capitalization of C$4.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.50, a PEG ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 3.31.

Paramount Resources (TSE:POU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported C$0.75 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.95 by C($0.20). Paramount Resources had a return on equity of 13.67% and a net margin of 26.13%. The business had revenue of C$470.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$436.00 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Paramount Resources Ltd. will post 2.5252525 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Paramount Resources Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 12th. Paramount Resources’s payout ratio is currently 47.32%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on POU shares. Cormark cut shares of Paramount Resources from a “buy” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from C$40.00 to C$37.50 in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Paramount Resources from C$40.00 to C$36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Paramount Resources from C$33.00 to C$31.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of Paramount Resources from C$30.00 to C$29.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Paramount Resources from C$33.00 to C$32.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$33.90.

Paramount Resources Company Profile

Paramount Resources Ltd. explores for and develops conventional and unconventional petroleum and natural gas reserves and resources in Canada. The company holds interests in the Karr and Wapiti Montney properties covering an area of 109,000 net acres located south of the city of Grande Prairie, Alberta; Kaybob North Duvernay development and natural gas producing properties covering an area of 124,000 net acres located in west-central Alberta; and Willesden Green Duvernay development in central Alberta and shale gas producing properties in the Horn River Basin in northeast British Columbia covering an area of 249,000 net acres.

