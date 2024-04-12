Insider Selling: Servotronics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SVT) Major Shareholder Sells $145,475.00 in Stock

Servotronics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SVT – Get Free Report) major shareholder Beaver Hollow Wellness, Llc sold 11,638 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.50, for a total value of $145,475.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 437,907 shares in the company, valued at $5,473,837.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
Beaver Hollow Wellness, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, April 8th, Beaver Hollow Wellness, Llc sold 7,500 shares of Servotronics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.25, for a total value of $91,875.00.
- On Friday, April 5th, Beaver Hollow Wellness, Llc sold 600 shares of Servotronics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.33, for a total value of $7,398.00.
- On Friday, March 22nd, Beaver Hollow Wellness, Llc sold 12,362 shares of Servotronics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.54, for a total value of $155,019.48.
Servotronics Stock Performance
Shares of SVT stock opened at $12.80 on Friday. Servotronics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.80 and a fifty-two week high of $14.32.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Courier Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Servotronics during the 1st quarter worth about $106,000. Oppenheimer & Close LLC boosted its stake in shares of Servotronics by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Close LLC now owns 100,727 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,259,000 after acquiring an additional 12,114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Servotronics by 186.4% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 79,194 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $990,000 after acquiring an additional 51,544 shares in the last quarter. 24.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Servotronics
Servotronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets servo-control components and other technology products for aerospace, military, and medical applications in the United States and internationally. It offers high-performance servo valves, including torque motor, hydraulic, and pneumatic valves. The company offers its products to products are sold to commercial aerospace, government, medical, and industrial markets.
