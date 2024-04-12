Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:IAS) CEO Lisa Utzschneider Sells 30,407 Shares

Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:IAS – Get Free Report) CEO Lisa Utzschneider sold 30,407 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.05, for a total value of $305,590.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 188,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,896,213.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Lisa Utzschneider also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, February 6th, Lisa Utzschneider sold 13,113 shares of Integral Ad Science stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.79, for a total value of $207,054.27.

Shares of Integral Ad Science stock opened at $9.90 on Friday. Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.10 and a 1 year high of $20.88. The firm has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of 247.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $12.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 3.21 and a quick ratio of 3.21.

Integral Ad Science ( NASDAQ:IAS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.03. Integral Ad Science had a return on equity of 0.83% and a net margin of 1.53%. The firm had revenue of $134.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.27 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.07 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on Integral Ad Science in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Integral Ad Science from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Barclays lowered their target price on Integral Ad Science from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Integral Ad Science from $26.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Integral Ad Science from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $18.29.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Integral Ad Science by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,106,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,649,000 after acquiring an additional 780,469 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Integral Ad Science by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,494,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,287,000 after acquiring an additional 214,693 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Integral Ad Science by 33.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,311,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,541,000 after acquiring an additional 839,103 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Integral Ad Science by 15,557.5% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,152,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,500,000 after acquiring an additional 3,132,042 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Integral Ad Science by 605.1% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,740,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,429,000 after acquiring an additional 2,351,414 shares during the period. 95.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. operates as a digital advertising verification company in the United States, the United Kingdom, France, Ireland, Germany, Italy, Singapore, Australia, Japan, India, and the Nordics. The company provides IAS Signal, a cloud-based technology platform that offers return on ad spend needs; and deliver independent measurement and verification of digital advertising across devices, channels, and formats, including desktop, mobile, connected TV, social, display, and video.

