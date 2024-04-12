Integrated Ventures (OTCMKTS:INTV) & Gryphon Digital Mining (NASDAQ:GRYP) Financial Contrast

Gryphon Digital Mining (NASDAQ:GRYP – Get Free Report) and Integrated Ventures (OTCMKTS:INTV – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Gryphon Digital Mining and Integrated Ventures, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Gryphon Digital Mining 0 0 0 0 N/A Integrated Ventures 0 0 0 0 N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Profitability

10.2% of Gryphon Digital Mining shares are held by institutional investors. 1.2% of Gryphon Digital Mining shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 30.1% of Integrated Ventures shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Gryphon Digital Mining and Integrated Ventures’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gryphon Digital Mining -339.99% N/A -162.80% Integrated Ventures -581.64% -3,899.18% -418.14%

Risk and Volatility

Gryphon Digital Mining has a beta of 2.8, suggesting that its stock price is 180% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Integrated Ventures has a beta of 2.97, suggesting that its stock price is 197% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Gryphon Digital Mining and Integrated Ventures’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gryphon Digital Mining $6.84 million 9.36 -$11.58 million ($142.00) -0.01 Integrated Ventures $3.86 million 1.77 -$25.46 million ($13.55) -0.10

Gryphon Digital Mining has higher revenue and earnings than Integrated Ventures. Integrated Ventures is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Gryphon Digital Mining, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Gryphon Digital Mining beats Integrated Ventures on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Gryphon Digital Mining

Gryphon Digital Mining, Inc. engages in carbon-neutral bitcoin mining. Gryphon Digital Mining, Inc. was formerly known as Ivy Crypto, Inc. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

About Integrated Ventures

Integrated Ventures, Inc. engages in the mining of digital currency. The company manufactures and sells mining equipment and mining rigs; as well as develops blockchain software. It also provides transaction verification services for digital currency networks of cryptocurrencies, such as Bitcoin, Quant, and Dogecoin. The company is based in Tioga, Pennsylvania.

