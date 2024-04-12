International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the six brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $31.33.

Several research analysts recently commented on IGT shares. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $29.00 target price (down previously from $36.00) on shares of International Game Technology in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $26.00 target price (down previously from $30.00) on shares of International Game Technology in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of International Game Technology from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. B. Riley started coverage on shares of International Game Technology in a report on Friday, April 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Argus dropped their target price on shares of International Game Technology from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 13th.

International Game Technology stock opened at $20.80 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.37 and a beta of 1.94. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90. International Game Technology has a 1-year low of $19.96 and a 1-year high of $33.99.

International Game Technology (NYSE:IGT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 12th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. International Game Technology had a net margin of 3.62% and a return on equity of 21.10%. International Game Technology’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that International Game Technology will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 26th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 25th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.85%. International Game Technology’s payout ratio is 105.26%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of International Game Technology by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,207,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,195,000 after purchasing an additional 220,574 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in shares of International Game Technology by 102.1% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 6,193,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,777,000 after purchasing an additional 3,129,559 shares during the period. Parsifal Capital Management LP increased its stake in International Game Technology by 40.8% in the fourth quarter. Parsifal Capital Management LP now owns 4,290,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,590,000 after acquiring an additional 1,243,514 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in International Game Technology by 23.1% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,717,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,495,000 after acquiring an additional 509,722 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in International Game Technology by 87.3% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,343,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,488,000 after acquiring an additional 1,092,029 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 44.33% of the company’s stock.

International Game Technology PLC operates and provides gaming technology products and services in the United States, Canada, Italy, The United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Global Lottery, Global Gaming, and PlayDigital. The company designs, sells, operates, and leases a suite of point-of-sale machines that reconciles lottery funds between the retailer and lottery authority; provides online lottery transaction processing systems; produces instant ticket games; and offers printing services, such as instant ticket marketing plans and graphic design, programming, packaging, shipping, and delivery services, as well as iLottery solutions and services.

