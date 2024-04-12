Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) PT Raised to $430.00

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Stifel Nicolaus from $420.00 to $430.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Citigroup lifted their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $428.00 to $462.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Raymond James boosted their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $372.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. StockNews.com downgraded Intuitive Surgical from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $363.00 to $416.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $400.00 to $432.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $375.70.

Get Intuitive Surgical alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Intuitive Surgical

Intuitive Surgical Price Performance

Intuitive Surgical stock opened at $392.26 on Monday. Intuitive Surgical has a 1-year low of $254.85 and a 1-year high of $403.76. The company has a market cap of $139.04 billion, a PE ratio of 77.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.01 and a beta of 1.36. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $388.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $339.66.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.12. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 13.11% and a net margin of 25.24%. The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.91 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Intuitive Surgical will post 4.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Intuitive Surgical

In other Intuitive Surgical news, SVP Mark Brosius sold 196 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $78,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,842 shares in the company, valued at $736,800. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Intuitive Surgical news, SVP Mark Brosius sold 196 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $78,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,842 shares in the company, valued at $736,800. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Myriam Curet sold 4,318 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.15, for a total value of $1,598,307.70. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $69,958.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 248,418 shares of company stock worth $95,927,097. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Intuitive Surgical

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Portside Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC now owns 816 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 3.1% in the third quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 377,371 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $110,302,000 after buying an additional 11,400 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 21.2% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 739,471 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $216,140,000 after buying an additional 129,194 shares during the period. Falcon Wealth Planning purchased a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the fourth quarter worth about $2,084,000. Finally, Bridges Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. now owns 63,840 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $21,537,000 after buying an additional 4,914 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

About Intuitive Surgical

(Get Free Report)

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Intuitive Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuitive Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.