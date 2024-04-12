Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PFM) Short Interest Up 18,005.9% in March

Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PFM – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 307,800 shares, an increase of 18,005.9% from the March 15th total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 524,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.
Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF Stock Performance
Shares of PFM stock traded down $0.37 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $41.15. The company had a trading volume of 4,537 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,649. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $41.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.41. Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF has a one year low of $35.18 and a one year high of $42.69. The firm has a market cap of $639.47 million, a PE ratio of 21.91 and a beta of 0.78.
Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th were issued a $0.1802 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 18th.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF
About Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF
PowerShares Dividend Achievers Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Broad Dividend Achievers Index (the Index). The Index is designed to identify a diversified group of dividend paying companies. These companies have increased their annual dividend for 10 or more consecutive fiscal years.
