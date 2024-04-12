Invesco KBW Bank ETF (NASDAQ:KBWB) Shares Sold by Meitav Investment House Ltd.

Meitav Investment House Ltd. reduced its holdings in Invesco KBW Bank ETF (NASDAQ:KBWB – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 37,193 shares of the company’s stock after selling 336 shares during the quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd.’s holdings in Invesco KBW Bank ETF were worth $1,838,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Invesco KBW Bank ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $250,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in Invesco KBW Bank ETF by 6,581.0% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 13,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $636,000 after purchasing an additional 13,162 shares in the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Invesco KBW Bank ETF by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 335,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,429,000 after purchasing an additional 4,575 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Invesco KBW Bank ETF by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 15,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $609,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF by 309,471.4% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 43,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,737,000 after acquiring an additional 43,326 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco KBW Bank ETF Price Performance

Shares of KBWB traded down $0.67 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $50.31. 395,219 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 890,565. The company has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of 10.44 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.18. Invesco KBW Bank ETF has a one year low of $36.19 and a one year high of $53.79.

Invesco KBW Bank ETF Announces Dividend

About Invesco KBW Bank ETF

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th were paid a dividend of $0.4265 per share. This represents a $1.71 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 18th.

The Invesco KBW Bank ETF (KBWB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the KBW Nasdaq Bank index, a modified market-cap-weighted index of US banking firms. KBWB was launched on Nov 1, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

