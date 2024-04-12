Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XMMO) Shares Bought by Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC

Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XMMO – Free Report) by 4.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 12,121 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 506 shares during the period. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF were worth $1,089,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of XMMO. Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $49,000.

Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF Stock Performance

Shares of XMMO stock traded down $1.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $111.00. 11,418 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 223,905. Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF has a fifty-two week low of $72.49 and a fifty-two week high of $116.53. The company has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $108.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $92.71.

Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF (XMMO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P MidCap 400 Momentum (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of S&P 400 MidCap stocks selected by momentum and weighted by market cap and momentum. XMMO was launched on Mar 3, 2005 and is managed by Invesco.

