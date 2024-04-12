Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY) Shares Sold by Seelaus Asset Management LLC

Seelaus Asset Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY – Free Report) by 7.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 9,177 shares of the company’s stock after selling 784 shares during the quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF were worth $458,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF in the first quarter worth about $115,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF during the first quarter valued at about $758,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 100.8% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 16,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $826,000 after acquiring an additional 8,323 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF during the first quarter valued at about $3,433,000. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV increased its position in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 33.9% during the first quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 128,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,413,000 after acquiring an additional 32,575 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF Stock Performance

Shares of GSY stock opened at $49.93 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $49.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.86. Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.55 and a fifty-two week high of $50.12.

About Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF

The Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (GSY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund seeks to outperform the Barclays Capital 1-3 Month U.S. Treasury Bill Index by investing in a diverse portfolio of investment-grade securities. GSY was launched on Feb 12, 2008 and is managed by Invesco.

