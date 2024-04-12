Invinity Energy Systems (LON:IES) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $21.11

Invinity Energy Systems plc (LON:IES – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 21.11 ($0.27) and last traded at GBX 21.50 ($0.27), with a volume of 196560 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 22.50 ($0.28).
Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 75 ($0.95) price target on shares of Invinity Energy Systems in a report on Monday, February 26th.
Invinity Energy Systems plc manufactures and sells vanadium flow batteries (VFB) for energy storage solutions in the United Kingdom, Canada, the United States, Australia, and China. It also offers electric related services. The company provides batteries for energy storage for utilities and developers, commercial and industrial, and off-grid and microgrid applications.
