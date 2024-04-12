Iridian Asset Management LLC CT Acquires New Shares in Fortrea Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:FTRE)

Iridian Asset Management LLC CT purchased a new position in shares of Fortrea Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:FTRE – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 53,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,855,000. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT owned 0.06% of Fortrea as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in Fortrea during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fortrea in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. ZRC Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fortrea in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of Fortrea in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new stake in shares of Fortrea in the 4th quarter worth $30,000.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. William Blair assumed coverage on Fortrea in a research note on Friday, January 5th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird started coverage on Fortrea in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. Barclays reduced their target price on Fortrea from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Fortrea in a report on Thursday, January 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $44.00 target price for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Fortrea in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.29.

Shares of FTRE stock opened at $39.29 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.96. Fortrea Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $24.92 and a one year high of $41.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Fortrea (NASDAQ:FTRE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 11th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $775.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $779.09 million. The company’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Fortrea Holdings Inc. will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fortrea Holdings Inc, a contract research organization, primarily engages in the provision of biopharmaceutical product and medical device development services worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Clinical Services and Enabling Services. The Clinical Services segment provides across the clinical pharmacology and clinical development spectrum.

