Iridian Asset Management LLC CT Cuts Stock Position in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD)

Iridian Asset Management LLC CT trimmed its position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Free Report) by 7.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 193,878 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,780 shares during the period. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT’s holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery were worth $2,206,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery by 33.2% in the fourth quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 2,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,762,040,000 after purchasing an additional 704 shares in the last quarter. Park Place Capital Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 33.4% during the third quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 3,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 921 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 2.3% during the third quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 42,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,000 after purchasing an additional 948 shares during the period. Bridgeworth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Bridgeworth LLC now owns 13,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 952 shares during the period. Finally, Czech National Bank raised its position in Warner Bros. Discovery by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 388,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,423,000 after acquiring an additional 996 shares in the last quarter. 59.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Warner Bros. Discovery Stock Up 2.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:WBD opened at $8.54 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a one year low of $8.02 and a one year high of $15.14. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.15.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Warner Bros. Discovery ( NASDAQ:WBD Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $10.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.34 billion. Warner Bros. Discovery had a negative net margin of 7.57% and a negative return on equity of 3.48%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.42 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Warner Bros. Discovery from $14.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Warner Bros. Discovery from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Macquarie decreased their price objective on Warner Bros. Discovery from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Barrington Research decreased their price objective on Warner Bros. Discovery from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $14.24.

Warner Bros. Discovery Profile

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Studios, Network, and DTC. The Studios segment produces and releases feature films for initial exhibition in theaters; produces and licenses television programs to its networks and third parties and direct-to-consumer services; distributes films and television programs to various third parties and internal television; and offers streaming services and distribution through the home entertainment market, themed experience licensing, and interactive gaming.

