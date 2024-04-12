Iridian Asset Management LLC CT Has $7.07 Million Position in Rentokil Initial plc (NYSE:RTO)

Iridian Asset Management LLC CT lifted its position in shares of Rentokil Initial plc (NYSE:RTO – Free Report) by 151.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 247,130 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 148,656 shares during the period. Rentokil Initial comprises about 1.3% of Iridian Asset Management LLC CT’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT’s holdings in Rentokil Initial were worth $7,070,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Rentokil Initial by 6.9% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 923,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,224,000 after buying an additional 60,018 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its position in shares of Rentokil Initial by 3.2% during the third quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,802,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,897,000 after buying an additional 116,496 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its position in Rentokil Initial by 7.9% during the third quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 14,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $555,000 after purchasing an additional 1,097 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in Rentokil Initial by 17.8% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 7,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 1,141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Rentokil Initial by 959.3% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 174,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,983,000 after purchasing an additional 157,722 shares during the last quarter. 9.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RTO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Bank of America cut Rentokil Initial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $40.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. BNP Paribas raised Rentokil Initial from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th.

RTO opened at $28.78 on Friday. Rentokil Initial plc has a 12-month low of $23.39 and a 12-month high of $41.55. The business has a 50 day moving average of $28.72 and a 200-day moving average of $28.89.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 5th will be given a $0.3784 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.6%. This is a boost from Rentokil Initial’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 4th.

Rentokil Initial plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides route-based services in North America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Asia, the Pacific, and internationally. It offers a range of pest control services for rodents, and flying and crawling insects, as well as other forms of wildlife management for commercial customers.

