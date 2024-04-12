Iridian Asset Management LLC CT Lowers Holdings in Light & Wonder, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNW)

Iridian Asset Management LLC CT decreased its holdings in Light & Wonder, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNW – Free Report) by 16.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 59,098 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,549 shares during the quarter. Light & Wonder accounts for about 0.9% of Iridian Asset Management LLC CT’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT owned about 0.07% of Light & Wonder worth $4,853,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Light & Wonder by 0.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,152,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $652,878,000 after acquiring an additional 46,751 shares during the last quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC purchased a new position in Light & Wonder in the fourth quarter worth approximately $6,848,000. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Light & Wonder by 95.8% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 168,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,021,000 after acquiring an additional 82,460 shares during the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP purchased a new position in Light & Wonder in the third quarter worth approximately $565,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in Light & Wonder in the third quarter worth approximately $468,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.08% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Light & Wonder

In other Light & Wonder news, CAO Vanja Kalabic sold 1,149 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.72, for a total value of $115,727.28. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $161,152. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Light & Wonder news, VP James Sottile sold 1,549 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.15, for a total transaction of $156,681.35. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 57,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,813,899.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Vanja Kalabic sold 1,149 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.72, for a total transaction of $115,727.28. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,600 shares in the company, valued at $161,152. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 7,537 shares of company stock valued at $760,427. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Light & Wonder Stock Performance

Shares of Light & Wonder stock opened at $95.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.04, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.43 and a beta of 1.78. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $96.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $85.70. Light & Wonder, Inc. has a 12 month low of $56.01 and a 12 month high of $108.90.

Light & Wonder (NASDAQ:LNW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $770.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $748.30 million. Light & Wonder had a net margin of 5.58% and a return on equity of 23.68%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.12 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Light & Wonder, Inc. will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LNW has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Redburn Atlantic cut shares of Light & Wonder from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $105.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, March 11th. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Light & Wonder in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $83.00 price objective on the stock. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Light & Wonder in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $92.00 price objective on the stock. Macquarie raised their price objective on shares of Light & Wonder from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of Light & Wonder from $100.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Light & Wonder presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.75.

About Light & Wonder

Light & Wonder, Inc operates as a cross-platform games company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Gaming, SciPlay, and iGaming segments. The Gaming segment sells game content and gaming machine; video gaming terminals; video lottery terminals, including conversion kits and spare parts; and table products, including automatic card shufflers, deck checkers, table roulette chip sorters and other land-based table gaming equipment.

