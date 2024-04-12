Iridian Asset Management LLC CT Reduces Position in Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT)

Iridian Asset Management LLC CT cut its stake in shares of Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT – Free Report) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 706,121 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,346 shares during the quarter. Clarivate comprises approximately 1.2% of Iridian Asset Management LLC CT’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT owned 0.11% of Clarivate worth $6,539,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CLVT. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in shares of Clarivate during the third quarter valued at $33,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Clarivate by 201.5% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 3,129 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Clarivate by 40.5% in the first quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 6,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,753 shares during the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP purchased a new stake in Clarivate in the third quarter valued at $81,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Clarivate by 50.0% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 5,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 1,774 shares during the last quarter. 85.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Clarivate Stock Performance

CLVT opened at $7.36 on Friday. Clarivate Plc has a twelve month low of $6.07 and a twelve month high of $10.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $7.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.84.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Clarivate ( NYSE:CLVT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.21. Clarivate had a negative net margin of 34.66% and a positive return on equity of 9.95%. The firm had revenue of $683.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $687.80 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.20 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Clarivate Plc will post 0.62 EPS for the current year.

CLVT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Clarivate from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Clarivate from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of Clarivate in a report on Friday, December 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Clarivate from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Clarivate from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.00.

Clarivate Company Profile

Clarivate Plc operates as an information services provider in the Americas, the Middle East, Africa, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three segments: Academia & Government, Life Sciences & Healthcare, and Intellectual Property. The company offers Web of Science and InCites, that analyzes and explores the academic research landscape and manages research information; ProQuest One and Ebook Central that provides comprehensive content collections to institutions in a cost-effective manner; and Alma and Polaris, that manages academic resources and services, connect users, and support research publications.

