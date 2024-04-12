iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Holdings Increased by Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC

Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 13.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 79,194 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,578 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up about 14.5% of Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $37,826,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 77,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,974,000 after buying an additional 4,405 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 895,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,141,000 after purchasing an additional 42,292 shares during the period. Roundview Capital LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 10,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,828,000 after purchasing an additional 728 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 247.7% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 911 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares during the period. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 27.1% in the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 16,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,493,000 after purchasing an additional 3,523 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 0.8 %

NYSEARCA:IVV opened at $516.31 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $512.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $475.50. The stock has a market cap of $399.44 billion, a PE ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $405.54 and a 52 week high of $527.16.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.