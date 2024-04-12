iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) Shares Bought by Harbor Investment Advisory LLC

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 272.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,467 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,535 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $344,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AGG. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 90,331.9% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 62,881,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,098,907,000 after buying an additional 62,812,278 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,416,230,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 120.7% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,145,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,706,332,000 after purchasing an additional 9,923,920 shares in the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association bought a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $657,826,000. Finally, United Services Automobile Association raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 127.4% during the 3rd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 7,073,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $665,173,000 after purchasing an additional 3,962,762 shares in the last quarter. 83.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Performance

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock opened at $95.77 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $97.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $96.48. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $91.58 and a 1-year high of $100.42.

About iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

