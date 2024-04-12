iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT) Shares Acquired by Cerity Partners LLC

Cerity Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT – Free Report) by 5.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,745,631 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 84,879 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF were worth $65,566,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Headinvest LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF during the second quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF during the first quarter worth about $52,000.

Shares of IQLT opened at $38.97 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $38.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.60. iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $32.28 and a twelve month high of $39.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.70 and a beta of 0.87.

The iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (IQLT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the World ex USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap stocks in developed countries, outside of the US. The index is selected and weighted for exposure to fundamental quality metrics.

