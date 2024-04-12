iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) Shares Acquired by Perigon Wealth Management LLC

Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 27.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,217 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,241 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $4,613,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Paragon Financial Partners Inc. boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Paragon Financial Partners Inc. now owns 27,012 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,189,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Luts & Greenleigh Group Inc. boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Luts & Greenleigh Group Inc. now owns 5,477 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,660,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 32,497 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,852,000 after acquiring an additional 534 shares during the last quarter. Sapient Capital LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $6,149,000. Finally, Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC now owns 709 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA IWF traded down $2.86 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $334.52. 360,444 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,376,110. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $239.23 and a 1-year high of $340.83. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $331.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $303.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.34 billion, a PE ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 1.08.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

