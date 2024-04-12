iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV) Shares Gap Up to $26.01

iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $26.01, but opened at $26.80. iShares Silver Trust shares last traded at $26.98, with a volume of 10,846,999 shares changing hands.

iShares Silver Trust Stock Up 1.5 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $22.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.55.

Get iShares Silver Trust alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares Silver Trust

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLV. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $70,000. Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 88.4% in the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 8,525 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,298,815 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,288,000 after purchasing an additional 132,729 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 74.5% during the 4th quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 30,225 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $658,000 after acquiring an additional 12,907 shares during the period. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 286.2% during the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 84,070 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,710,000 after acquiring an additional 62,304 shares during the period.

About iShares Silver Trust

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Silver Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Silver Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.