iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust (NYSEARCA:GSG) Sets New 12-Month High at $23.06

iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust (NYSEARCA:GSG – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $23.06 and last traded at $22.99, with a volume of 82393 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $22.67.

iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust Stock Up 1.8 %

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $21.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.18.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GSG. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 18,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,000 after buying an additional 2,177 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $1,554,000. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its position in iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust by 99.4% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 65,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,478,000 after buying an additional 32,536 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $423,000. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new position in iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $206,000. 60.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust

iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust (The Trust) is an investment trust that issues units of beneficial interest (shares) representing fractional undivided beneficial interests in its net assets. The Trust’s objective is to track the results of a fully collateralized investment in futures contracts on an index composed of a diversified group of commodities futures and to track the investment returns of the index before payment of the Trust’s expenses and liabilities.

