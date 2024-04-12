iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE) Reaches New 12-Month High at $51.70

iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $51.70 and last traded at $51.37, with a volume of 35179 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $51.02.

iShares U.S. Energy ETF Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.07 and a beta of 1.37. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $46.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.42.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares U.S. Energy ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 544,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,297,000 after purchasing an additional 36,936 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 34.3% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,000 after purchasing an additional 2,398 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $317,000. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 17.0% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 110,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,503,000 after purchasing an additional 15,994 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 31.5% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 7,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after acquiring an additional 1,683 shares in the last quarter.

About iShares U.S. Energy ETF

iShares U.S. Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Oil & Gas Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the oil and gas sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as oil and gas producers, and oil equipment, services and distribution.

