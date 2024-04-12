iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW) Shares Sold by Financial Counselors Inc.

Financial Counselors Inc. lowered its position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Free Report) by 4.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,108 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,150 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF were worth $2,714,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 22.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,989,447 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $446,154,000 after purchasing an additional 1,109,984 shares during the last quarter. PGIM Custom Harvest LLC increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. PGIM Custom Harvest LLC now owns 4,311,874 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $452,402,000 after purchasing an additional 81,615 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 43.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,587,110 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $240,110,000 after purchasing an additional 788,079 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 36.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,021,674 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $187,632,000 after acquiring an additional 540,942 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 11.4% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,361,643 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $148,242,000 after acquiring an additional 139,378 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares U.S. Technology ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Stock Up 2.1 %

NYSEARCA:IYW opened at $136.27 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $133.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $121.95. The company has a market cap of $14.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.40 and a beta of 1.15. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a 52 week low of $88.64 and a 52 week high of $137.54.

About iShares U.S. Technology ETF

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IYW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.